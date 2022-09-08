The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Productivity Commission outlines container port industrial relations are damaging economic productivity

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
September 8 2022 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new report outlines millions of dollars could be saved by an overhaul of the country's container ports. Picture by Getty Images

Existing working arrangements across Australia's container ports are damaging the country's economic productivity, a new report has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.