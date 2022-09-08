Queen Elizabeth's visits to Canberra in pictures

Queen Elizabeth II visited Canberra 14 times over the years, her final visit in 2011, with one of the most memorable images her and Prince Philip sailing on a navy barge up Lake Burley Griffin to visit Floriade.
National Capital Authority manager of attractions Roslyn Hull earlier this year curated The Queen and Me exhibition, about Canberrans' stories of meeting the monarch.
"There have been 16 royal visits to Australia and all but two have been to Canberra," Hull said at the time.
Now, Canberrans are waking on Friday morning to the end of an era. The Queen, a constant in our lives, has passed away, aged 96.
Early risers such as Donna Bush, from Canberra, reacted with sadness to the passing of a woman who had simply always been there.
"She woman who truly dedicated her life to public service. I'm incredibly sad but WOW! What a woman!" Ms Bush said.
"I'm shedding a tear, it's so terribly sad. She's always been in our lives - the epitome of grace and dignity."
Roslyn Hull says putting together the Queen and Me exhibition, she noticed there was a common reaction from people who did meet the Queen - a mixture of awe, but also the startling realisation she was also human.
"There is the story of another little girl chosen to give flowers to the Queen and she practised curtsying and she told her mum afterwards, 'Mum, it was like talking to your grandma. She was so tiny and soft'," Hull said, at the time.
"It's interesting. There seems to be a theme in the responses of 'It felt like [the encounter] went on a lot longer than it did'.
"There also seems to be this feeling of it being a great honour to actually meet the Queen or give her flowers or anything like that. And the other part was just realising she is a real person - that was just a gob-smacking moment for people."
Captains Flat mum Claire Louise Hooker, originally from England, said she was "incredibly sad" to hear the news of the Queen's passing.
"Our family grieves with her family and the nations. Even though we never knew her personally we feel a great connection to her and her legacy," Mrs Hooker said.
"She was a great and strong woman and an inspiration until the end. May she rest in peace."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
