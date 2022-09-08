The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Queen Elizabeth's visits to Canberra in pictures

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 8 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 7:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrived in style to Floriade during their visit to Canberra in 2011. Picture: Graham Tidy

Queen Elizabeth II visited Canberra 14 times over the years, her final visit in 2011, with one of the most memorable images her and Prince Philip sailing on a navy barge up Lake Burley Griffin to visit Floriade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.