The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Monarchist League chairman Eric Abetz demands Greens leader Adam Bandt apologise for 'insensitive' republic post

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated September 9 2022 - 3:49am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A key monarchist has demanded Greens leader Adam Bandt apologise for an "insensitive" post calling for a republic hours after Queen Elizabeth's death.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.