Bronte and Wilko move on from MIX 106.3

The Bronte & Wilko drive show on MIX 106.3 came to an end on Friday, with presenters Bronte Langbroek and Neil "Wilko" Wilcock moving on to other things.
Wilcock joined MIX 106.3 in 2017, initially as the breakfast presenter alongside Kristen Davidson.
Bronte, the niece of media personality Kate Langbroek, was a relative newcomer to Canberra, starting on-air earlier this year.
She is embarking on an, apparently, "hush-hush" new project in Queensland.
Wilcock wants to pursue creative opportunities away from radio, particularly across his social media platforms.
"Considering how many complaints I've had against me, it's actually really quite amazing that I've made it this far," he joked.
Canberra FM general manager Craig Wagstaff said he was sad to see them go but understood they were leaving for "positive and exciting" reasons.
"We have already firmed-up plans for what's coming for MIX Drive and we're equally excited, as I genuinely feel our audience will be, when we announce details in a very short while," he said.
