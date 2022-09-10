The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

John I Dent Cup: Queanbeyan Whites defeat Canberra Royals in grand final masterclass

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 10 2022 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whites captain Matt Taylor hoists the John I Dent Cup on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Queanbeyan Whites coach Sam French woke up on Saturday morning with a feeling something special was about to happen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.