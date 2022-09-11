The Canberra Times
Vladimir Putin decides when the Russia/Ukraine war ends but Volodymyr Zelenskyy's constituents will also have things to say

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
September 11 2022 - 7:30pm
This war of attrition is not just being fought on the battlefields but in the hearts and minds of the electorate.

Russia, with its huge resources and ruled by an autocrat, is far better placed to fight a war of attrition than Ukraine. Pictures Getty Images

After weeks of slow, grinding attacks on Kherson in southern Ukraine, a sudden offensive in the centre, launched late last week, is now sending Russian forces east of Kharkov reeling back in disarray. Volodymyr Zelenskyy pulled a classic boxer's one/two punch. First, relentlessly focusing Vladimir Putin's attention on Kherson, an occupied city that dangled at the end of a narrow supply chain crossing a single bridge across the Dnieper. Then the switch: a rapid assault using tactical surprise to penetrate deep and recapture at least 400 square kilometres of ground. Coupled with a further 600 kilometres retaken in the south, the Ukrainians do currently appear to have gained the initiative.

