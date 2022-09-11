Australia is to mark a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, days after her funeral in London, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese describing the accession of the new monarch King Charles III as a "new era" and an "extraordinary historical event in the history of our nation".
Although Charles became the ruling Monarch of Britain and territories upon the Queen's death last week at 96, he was formally proclaimed as King of Australia by the Governor-General David Hurley on Sunday at a special meeting of the Federal Executive Council.
It followed a similar proclamation in London and in other Commonwealth nations and, in Canberra, there was a historic formal reading of the proclamation of the new sovereign outside Parliament House, with a First Nations' smoking ceremony and dance, a 21-gun Royal salute and a stirring rendition of God Save The King.
There were also smaller proclamation ceremonies for the new King in the states and territories.
The Proclamation of Accession reads "by Grace of God" that King Charles III is "King of Australia and his Realms and Territories, head of the Commonwealth".
"Because of the death of our blessed and glorious Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown has solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles Philip Arthur George," General Hurley proclaimed in front of the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, ministers, dignitaries and a large crowd.
"With hearty and humble affection, we promise him faith and faithfulness.
"May King Charles III have long and happy years to reign over us."
Mr Albanese has announced Thursday, September 22 will be one-off "National Day of Mourning" public holiday in Australia to remember and pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
A national memorial service, to be attended by state and territory leaders, High Court justices and other dignitaries, will be held in the Great Hall of Parliament House.
It will include a minute's silence for a Queen described by many as a constant in our lives.
The Queen's state funeral will be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey, the place where she married Prince Philip in 1947 and held her coronation in 1953.
As he addressed the Federal Executive Council at Government House, the Governor-General declared Australia is now entering a "new era".
"Australia is an unfinished product and is now entering a new era," General Hurley told the assembled ministers.
"Your loyalty to our King and your service to Australia through your work in the Parliament will assist our country to build on the successes of the second Elizabethan age."
It was a sentiment echoed by the Prime Minister.
"King Charles, of course, represents a new era. The second Elizabethan era has now passed. King Charles will need to forge his own path," Mr Albanese told the ABC's Insiders program.
"King Charles has been very active and outspoken on issues such as the need for the world to challenge climate change and to act on climate change."
But should he continue?
"In my view, that would be appropriate. That's a matter for him," Mr Albanese offered.
The Prime Minister has also confirmed that the four cancelled parliamentary sitting days which were to go ahead this week will now take place later this year.
The new dates have not been confirmed, but at least one of those rescheduled days is set to be devoted to delivering condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
