Australia's Acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Lynette Wood, has met with the new King, becoming the first Australian offical to do so.
While addressing the media outside Australia House in London on Monday morning (AEST), Ms Woods said she "had the great privilege of being presented to King Charles III following his Majesty's accession to the throne" at Buckingham Palace.
Ms Wood, the former DFAT First Assistant Secretary, was in attendance at the meeting with the Queen Consort Camilla and other High Commissioners.
"I was able to convey personally to their Majesties the condolences of the government and people of Australia.
She also spoke about the new King's "deep and broad relationship with Australia. Having visited Australia 16 times including studying in Victoria, his Majesty knows Australia very well".
"His Majesty's warmth for our country was evident in our brief conversation this afternoon."
Ms Wood said she also joined the accession council yesterday at St James Palace to observe the proclamation of the King and signed the proclamation papers.
"What has struck me these past few days is the solemnity here in London and the regard in which her Majesty is held and the strong support that is already there for King Charles III," she said.
The Acting UK High Commissioner also said she looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley later in the week as they also arrive in London.
Ms Wood said she will be at Westminster Hall tomorrow with Commonwealth High Commissioners to witness King Charles III give his first address to both houses of Parliament as King.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.