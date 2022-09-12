Who knows where the secret location for this year's Le Diner en Blanc will be, with the announcement of the 2022 dates.
To be held on November 26, it will be the fifth dinner in Canberra, with previous events being held at the National Arboretum and Reconciliation Place.
Each year, Le Diner en Blanc is staged in a new secret location, with guests meeting at the assigned departure point and transported to the site.
Antoine Bessis, host of the Canberra events, said there were some big surprises instore.
"We're thrilled to bring Le Diner en Blanc back to Canberra for its fifth edition after two tumultuous years," Bessis said.
"We hope our beloved Canberrans will join us for these truly magical nights ... the wait will certainly be worth it."
Over the years, Le Diner en Blanc has become a worldwide epicurean phenomenon. What was a "friends and word-of-mouth only" event has grown into an international sensation celebrated on six continents.
Launched in Paris in 1988 by Franois Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Diner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary in 2018 with a record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world.
You can register at dinerenblanc.com/canberra with the waiting list now open. Tickets are $68pp. It is self-catered but pre-ordered picnic basket options are also available. Wine and champagne are also available to pre-order once registration has been confirmed.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.