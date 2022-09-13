Anthony Albanese has all but confirmed his support for extending support payments for Australians struck down by COVID-19, after pressure from state and territory leaders.
And ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has confirmed he will push for paid pandemic leave to remain beyond the end of the month, when it is scheduled to end.
State and territory leaders will meet their federal counterparts at a virtual national cabinet on Wednesday, just days after most COVID-19 isolation periods were cut to five days.
But the future of the paid isolation payments, set to expire at the end of the month, remains unclear, leaving open the prospect of Australians being forced to isolate without government support.
National cabinet last month agreed to slashed support to $540 for those isolating for five days. Those in high-risk settings, still forced to isolate for a week, remain eligible for the original $750 payment.
Mr Barr told The Canberra Times he would push Mr Albanese to extend that regime, split between the state or territory and Commonwealth, beyond the end of the month.
"The ACT government is supportive of payments continuing, at a reduced amount, to reflect the reduced mandatory quarantine arrangements," he said on Tuesday.
"This will ensure casual workers without sick leave entitlements can continue to isolated when necessary."
Mr Barr joined Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet in calling for the extension, after the pair argued governments should provide support while imposing restrictions.
Mr Albanese initially resisted extending the payments when they expired in June, but reversed course in July as COVID-19 cases surged.
Pressed on the matter on Tuesday, the Prime Minister all but confirmed he would support the premiers' and chief minister's stance at Wednesday's talks.
"My own view is that while governments place or impose restrictions, then governments therefore have responsibility as a result of those decisions," he told reporters in Canberra.
Mr Albanese denied the scheme, which had cost a total of $2.2 billion, was too extensive after his frontbencher Bill Shorten warned cost should be "balanced" against its benefits.
"[It's] quite a lot of money. I don't think it's a simple or easy question," Mr Shorten told ABC's RN.
"When people's income is affected, that's a disaster, but also there is an issue of the ongoing costs."
Mr Andrews last month warned cutting the payments while COVID-19 patients were required to isolate would force Australians to "choose between feeding their kids and stopping infections".
Disease experts have warned failing to provide a parachute for people who contracted the virus would incentivise rule-breaking.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.