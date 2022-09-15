Eligible households in the ACT are being offered a $2500 rebate to purchase energy-efficient appliances, in addition to the solar rebate already provided.
Concession card holders are among those who can apply for cash back to help reduce the cost of buying reverse-cycle heating and cooling systems, hot water heat pumps and electric cooktops.
They were already eligible for $2500 towards the cost of having solar rooftop panels installed.
Pension card holders and Veteran Affairs gold card holders are among those included, with money offered to help low-income earners make the switch to electric.
The ACT government announced the territory's transition away from gas last month, with an intention to switch off the supply by 2045.
The new rebates are offered under the Home Energy Support Program, part of a $50 million government commitment over four years to improve building efficiency for social and public housing, low-income owner occupiers and low performing rental properties.
Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury said a critical part of transitioning away from gas was providing support to those who can least afford to make the switch.
"The transition away from fossil-fuel gas to electric will help the community save on energy bills, increase home comfort, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," he said.
Mr Rattenbury said households may also have access to a zero-interest loans of up to $15,000 for solar-efficient electric heating, as well as hot water and other products.
READ ALSO:
Katherine McConnell is the CEO of Brighte, which is working with the ACT government to provide the loans.
She said they were proud to support the progressive ambition of delivering an equitable clean energy future to Canberra residents.
"This move further improves access and affordability, ensuring the upfront cost is no barrier to sustainable and energy efficient homes," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.