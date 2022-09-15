The Canberra Times
Energy efficiency rebate program for low-income ACT households expanded

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated September 15 2022 - 12:09am, first published 12:05am
Eligible households in the ACT are being offered a $2500 rebate to purchase energy-efficient appliances, in addition to the solar rebate already provided.

