Ricky Stuart couldn't care less about his history with the Parramatta Eels.
The Canberra Raiders coach's only concern is proving the doubters wrong and ending the Eels' season.
Stuart's in his ninth year in charge of the Green Machine after his one season with Parramatta.
He walked out on the club with two years left on his contract to return to his spiritual home at the Raiders - where he played 203 games and won three premierships.
It's something Eels fans have never forgotten - especially ahead of the first final between the two NRL clubs.
The winner between the Raiders-Eels clash at Parramatta Stadium on Friday night will progress to the preliminary final against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville a week later.
Stuart batted away suggestions his history with the Eels meant he was even more determined to knock Parramatta out of the finals race.
"No. It's a lot more interesting and a lot more on other people's minds than mine. I can assure you of that," he said.
Stuart's too busy revelling in being the underdog for the semi-final - they're $2.60 outsiders to earn themselves a trip to Far North Queensland.
He heaped all the pressure on the head of the Eels and their coach Brad Arthur.
Arthur's won just two of the nine finals he's been Parramatta coach and has bowed out of the play-offs in straight sets twice in four attempts - something that could happen again if they lose to the Green Machine.
"No one expects us to win and we love it that way," Stuart said.
"All the pressure is on Parramatta to win because they finished in the top four.
"For our blokes we'll just go out there and give it a crack."
NRL SEMI-FINAL
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Parramatta Stadium, 7.50pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Ryan Sutton. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Eels squad: 1. Clinton Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Viliami Penisini, 4. Tom Opacic, 5. Waqa Blake, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Ryan Matterson. Interchange: 14. Makahesi Makatoa, 15. Jakob Arthur, 16. Oregon Kaufusi, 17. Marata Niukore. Reserves: 18. Nathan Brown, 19. Bailey Simonsson, 20. Bryce Cartwright, 21. Ofahiki Ogden, 22. Ky Rodwell.
