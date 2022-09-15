The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Expert warns COVID likely a year from being treated like the flu, as WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says end 'is in sight'

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:10pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COVID-19 is likely a year from being treated like the flu, a leading expert warns, despite the World Health Organisation declaring the end of the pandemic "is in sight".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.