National Centre for Indigenous Genomics get ongoing supercomputer support

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
Deputy director of the National Centre for Indigenous Genomics Azure Hermes at the National Computational Infrastructure. Picture by Karleen Minney

Indigenous genomics has been considered a taboo subject but unlocking the genomes of the first Australians could be the key to closing persistent health gaps.

