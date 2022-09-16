The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Floriade back home in full bloom in Commonwealth Park

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
September 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Is there anything more glorious than seeing a ferris wheel in spring turning over the tree-tops at Commonwealth Park?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.