Floriade back home in full bloom in Commonwealth Park

Is there anything more glorious than seeing a ferris wheel in spring turning over the tree-tops at Commonwealth Park?
Floriade has returned to Commonwealth Park in Canberra, in full bloom for the first time in three years.
The celebration of spring starts on Saturday and continues until October 16.
The event is back to its traditional format in Commonwealth Park for the first time since 2019, before COVID hit.
And it's looking a treat. Smelling beautiful, too.
Floriade head gardener Tim Howard said all the rain has been good for the million bulbs and annuals.
"The conditions this year have been quite favourable actually. The rain we've received has come through discretely and in heavy amounts. And we've had days of sunshine which is really nice," Mr Howard said.
"Bulbs need cold weather to activate, to start growing, and there's no shortage of that in Canberra. The bulbs will struggle if we have too many consecutive days of rain but luckily it's been broken up enough."
Mr Howard said more than 50 varieties of tulips were planted to ensure a brilliant display over the entire event.
"They'll always be something to see at Floriade," he said.
Floriade is this year celebrating its 35th anniversary with the theme Sounds of Spring.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said there was no doubt "a lot of pent-up demand" for the traditional version of Floriade, with widespread plantings, food and music, sideshow alley rides, wandering entertainers and lots of on-site retailers.
"It is wonderful to be back in Commonwealth Park," Mr Barr said.
"Our expectation is that we should get half a million people through, and hopefully, more than $50 million contributing into the territory economy. They'll be full hotels over the period. Fingers crossed for some great weather as well."
There is also a sense of Canberra re-awakening after more than two years of COVID disruption, with usually half of the visitors to Floriade being tourists.
Mr Barr said Canberra was back.
"I felt like Canberra was back after the change of federal government but this, I think, further reinforces that," he said.
"There is a real sense of vibrancy and activity in the city again at almost every level.
"You know, we're back as the national seat of government, the prime minister lives here, the big decisions and events are occurring in Canberra in the political world, that's fantastic.
"And then that our big signature community events can come back in this scale and this way, is a further encouraging sign."
Floriade officially kicks off on Saturday morning with a smoking ceremony soon after 9am.
A special feature of Floriade this year will be "sensory hour" every day between 9am and 10am.
During that hour, there will be no on-stage programs and no loud music, to add to the peace and tranquility of walking through the garden beds.
Local businesses will also showcase food and beverages, with an Underground Spirits Gin Garden, The Tikka Stand Food Truck, authentic Italian cuisine from Occasioni by Agostinis and many more.
Entry to Floriade is free. The gates at Commonwealth Park are open from 9am to 5.30pm daily.
Nightfest will run from September 29 to October 2.
Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis will be at Floriade on Sunday, September 25. Dogs Day Out will be on the final day of Floriade on Sunday, October 16.
For more details on the entire program information and to purchase Nightfest tickets visit floriadeaustralia.com.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
