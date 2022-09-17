The Canberra Times
ACT Policing allege a 13-year-old boy forced a victim to strip to his underwear at Canberra Centre

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated September 17 2022 - 4:19am, first published 1:26am
A 13-year-old who allegedly forced a man to strip out of his clothes and walk around the Canberra Centre in his underwear is set to remain behind bars.

Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

