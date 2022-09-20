And from Ilia (not Russian, he says, just the spawn of parents who own a book of Greek mythology): "Hi John, I'm glad you commented on the unusual period of political calm we are experiencing. I'm convinced it ruined my father's birthday. Try as he might, he was unable to celebrate by antagonising me enough for our usual heated debate (our political stars do not align). This time he glumly conceded that the status quo was not worthy of debate, and that we should postpone crossing swords until Christmas. We both anticipate something controversial will have popped up by then. It's rather nice to have a respite from the chaos of the previous government, but deep down I secretly miss the biting satire, comedy, and outrage it generated."