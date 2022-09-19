The Canberra Times
French relations 'revival' to be built on China tensions, trade challenges: Olivier Becht

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
September 19 2022
France's Minister for Foreign Trade Olivier Becht speaks in Australia. Picture by Karleen Minney

Relations between France and Australia will be revived off the back of trade commitments and a shared interest in maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior French politician says.

