Relations between France and Australia will be revived off the back of trade commitments and a shared interest in maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior French politician says.
France's Minister for Foreign Trade Olivier Becht touched down in Canberra on Monday marking the first visit by a member of the French government following a diplomatic row over the AUKUS agreement last year.
It comes as French President Emmanuel Macron is tipped to visit Australia later this year after the G20 summit in Bali.
Mr Becht met with NSW ministers after touching down in Sydney before a scheduled talk with Trade Minister Don Farrell where he's expected to discuss Europe's new anti-land clearing laws, which could affect Australian beef exports.
The French minister declared the "AUKUS saga" is over and France was looking to work alongside Australia as partner with shared values in the region amid a growing assertiveness by China.
"It's very important for France to have strong allies here in the Indo-Pacific region," he said on Monday afternoon during a visit to the French embassy.
"We must keep our channels of dialogue open [with China] and continue to work in order to find common ground."
But France is also looking to Australia's raw materials, which are essential for its renewable energy future, in an effort to reduce its dependence on trade with China.
"The economic dimension of this revival is obviously significant, even if it's not the only axis on which our two countries are currently working [on] to revive this relationship," Mr Becht said.
"We can have concrete projects in the energy [sector], it's very important for France to have partners [there] especially raw materials ... in order to build batteries for renewable energy."
Mr Becht's visit coincides with ongoing free trade deal negotiations between Australia and the European Union, which could now be ratified by 2024.
Minister Farrell met with a delegation of the EU Parliament Committee on International Trade (INTA) at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday to discuss its progression.
Negotiations with the bloc stalled under the former Morrison government over Australia's perceived lack of action on climate change, and the souring relationship with Paris after the dumping of a $90bn contract for French submarines.
The EU has welcomed the Albanese government's pledge to cut emissions by 43 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030, and Australia's strong military support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
INTA committee chair Bernd Lange said the last time the entire delegation had travelled to Australia was the launch of negotiations in 2017, and he wanted this to be the "eve" of the conclusion of the deal.
He said he wanted the trade deal ratified by the end of the EU parliament's term in 2024.
Senator Farrell, who was greeted by the EU ambassador-designate to Australia Gabriele Visentin, said discussions were "behind the eight ball".
"We're prepared to make all the time available that we need to achieve an agreement," Senator Farrell told the delegation.
with AAP
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
