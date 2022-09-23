The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Queen Elizabeth II: the woman who waited for no one

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
Updated September 23 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queen is said to have quipped in explanation of the massive crowds she drew everywhere that "I have to be seen to be believed". Picture Shutterstock

Although at her funeral the Archbishop of Canterbury praised Queen Elizabeth as that "rare" thing - "a leader, of loving service" - is it at all clear that she loved or even liked us, her loyal subjects?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.