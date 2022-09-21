The Restoring Territory Rights Bill 2022, passed in the House on August 3, and soon to continue its deliberative process through the Senate, when the Senate returns after the recess for the Queen's passing, is designed to reverse that legislation. If it passes, as looks likely but not certain, it will restore the right of territorians to equality of self-government - at least in this respect, and for the time being only, given the threat of override is always hanging.