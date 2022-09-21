Understanding our present means that we must better understand our past. Books like The Eighties: The Decade that transformed Australia, by historian Frank Bongiorno, or The Australian Moment: How we were made for these times, by journalist, George Megalogenis, or You Daughters of Freedom: The Australians who won the vote and inspired the world, by historian Clare Wright, come to my mind. We all have our own favourites. The possibilities are almost endless.