Moonage Daydream takes its title from the Bowie hit of the same name that was released 50 years ago. It doesn't try to address the question of who was David Bowie exactly, so much as offer a kaleidoscopic experience of the images and sound that make up the Bowie experience. If, like me, you have not been a particular fan of his music or attended a Bowie concert surrounded by ecstatic male and female fans, this may be the next best thing.