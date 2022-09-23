Director Alex Pritz and crew filmed over three years. We're introduced to some of the Uru-eu-wau-wau people and there's a sense that generational change is happening - a young man, Bitaté Uru-eu-wau-wau, takes on a leadership role in the struggle. Calling in media and shooting their own footage for journalists - and this film - to use are part of a strategy to raise awareness and, the people hope, maintain their rights and land. They're making use of new technology to protect their own tradition - as well as, in one sequence, bows and arrows and fire as they confront some of the encroachers.

