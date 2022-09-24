The Canberra Times
Haystacks Solar Garden to build solar garden west of Wagga Wagga

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
September 24 2022 - 7:30pm
Ella Goninan, Community Power Agency and Kim Mallee, Haystacks Solar Gardens project manager with supporters of the solar garden scheme. Picture by Anna Meltzer

Renters and apartment-dwellers in the ACT can now join the solar energy movement, with the opportunity to purchase a plot in a NSW solar garden.

