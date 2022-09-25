As a former United States government official said, no one in the national security establishment wants to be "the alien guy". You know, the person in the department who wants to pursue the idea that unidentified aerial phenomena - the contemporary official term for UFOs - are extra-terrestrial in origin.
Judging from documents unearthed by a freedom of information request, the Defence Department doesn't have time for "alien guys" or "alien gals". If the truth about UFOs is out there, it's not looking. Or, so say the talking points released under FOI, at least.
This isn't just Hollywood or crackpot stuff. It's topical, because the US government published a report on UFOs last year that found there was insufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by fighter pilots - including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics, or extra-terrestrial.
Australia's Defence Department says it has no plans to collaborate with the US on investigating UFOs. And, it apparently remains sceptical on the topic.
"There is no evidence to suggest that UAP would be extra-terrestrial in origin," the departmental talking points say.
"UAP are likely to be one of three things, natural or other benign phenomena, anomalies with sensors or (human-made) technologies."
If anyone wants to investigate further, it might be a while before Defence helps them. Until then, keep watching the skies.
There's a lot to like about Barton. It's leafy, home to some good cafes, and has the historic Hotel Kurrajong. Maybe less to its credit, it's a hub of lobbyists, party headquarters and other political types. But is it a good place to work?
We hear the Australian Taxation Office's plan to move there from Civic in 2025 hasn't gone down well in some quarters. One employee was scathing about the decision: "This move is what I can only describe as unilateral decision making of the highest degree."
While the artist's impressions of the planned new Sydney Avenue building - to be leased for $323 million over 15 years - look somewhat impressive, not everyone is enthused.
"There will be a cafeteria! Wow. We should be grateful," an ATO employee said - note the sarcasm. They also raised some of the unanswered questions for staff: "What will happen to colleagues travelling to head office when parliament sits? Will they find somewhere to stay even remotely near the office? Will the travel allowance rates even cater for staff below SES ranks to be able to stay nearby?"
Maybe the ATO will make up the difference in costs for staff through its next enterprise agreement. From what we hear, employees aren't holding their breath.
With an event as practised and planned for as the Queen's death, it needed a stately operation name. While the United Kingdom had "Operation London Bridge" and even the fantastical "Operation Unicorn" for what to do in Scotland, the official name for activities Down Under was the far more grounded "Plans for observance in Australia".
We've noticed a little bit of envy among some Australian officials though. Defence named several sharepoint folders relating to its observance plans after London Bridge, which has become the most widely recognised term after a leak several years ago led to the UK Guardian newspaper publishing key details of the plan, including its name. "London Bridge" also trended on Twitter on the day of the Queen's death.
READ MORE:
King Charles III famously has strong affection for Australia, so perhaps the Governor-General might advocate replacing "Plans for observance" with an operation named for one of Australia's national symbols like the opal or wattle. Could we suggest Operation King Kangaroo?
The revelations in the Australian National Audit Office's report last week gave a grim picture of how contracting has been handled at the Digital Transformation Agency. Following as they do the DTA's relocation to yet another portfolio, the findings bring fresh questions about the agency's purpose and even necessity.
It also makes us wonder how widespread the procurement issues identified by the ANAO are across the public service. We suspect the DTA isn't alone.
Another interesting bit of data to emerge recently about the DTA is that it had the lowest staff retention rate in 2021-22 of all public service agencies with more than 100 staff. The question is, why?
A week before the election day boat interception saga, the Home Affairs Department led a cross-agency tabletop exercise to "war game" how prepared the country was for maritime arrivals.
Of course, the timing is interesting, given seven days later "on water" matters were suddenly in the public interest and were rushed out to the media as voters took to the polls.
However, the details and outcomes of this exercise, which involved teams from Operation Sovereign Borders, Defence, DFAT and PM&C, remain a complete mystery.
A freedom of information request by The Canberra Times launched in early June was completely denied recently, with all four documents totalling 15 pages entirely redacted.
So, why? Well, the usual suspects were there. Releasing that information would cause damage to Australia's security and it could give would-be people smugglers additional insight, we were told.
Even though the decision-maker agreed there was probably "public interest" in releasing the documents, the hampering of operations outweighed that transparency.
It seems "on water" matters - even roleplay ones - are again hush, hush.
Senior Labor spinner-turned-farmer Alex Cramb has returned to the fray just months after he announced his exit from the bubble. The former press secretary for Anthony Albanese is returning as a lobbyist, joining the crisis management firm Crisis&Comms Co as a partner.
Mr Cramb announced he was hanging up the parliamentary lanyard and making a dash for a "life of mud and mire in the green hills of Woorarra West", nine days after Mr Albanese got the keys to The Lodge.
But the allure of Parliament's halls and chambers must have been too irresistible for the fresh hobby farmer.
The firm's clientele is a curious mixture of coal and electric vehicles and even includes a major video game developer.
Should the Defence Department join the US government in investigating UAP? Have you seen something wrong in your agency's procurement practices? Why is turnover so high at the DTA?
Email us at ps@canberratimes.com.au or send your tips and feedback through the form below.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.