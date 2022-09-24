The Canberra Times
Andrew Cox | Feral horse, deer and pig cull pause in Kosciuszko a real risk to Namadgi

By Andrew Cox
September 24 2022 - 7:30pm
Feral horses in Kosciuszko National Park. Picture by Finbar O'Mallon

The NSW government's pause on programs to control feral pigs, deer and horses in Kosciuszko National Park is a knee-jerk reaction that is bad news for the Snowies and could lead to more feral animals shifting into Namadgi National Park and threatening the species living there.

