Earlier this year, I became one of the first Canberra politicians to switch to an electric vehicle, swapping my Honda Jazz for a Tesla 3. I've never been much of a car nut, but the Tesla is a joy to drive. It's got enough range to get to Sydney, enough space to hold a family of five, and more than enough zip when you put your foot down. There's also something fun about a car with automatic door locks, headlights and windscreen wipers. Where Roland Wilson had to sacrifice performance for environmentalism, today's drivers can have both.