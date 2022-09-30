As a movie buff with her head stuffed with details that she can't keep quiet about, Stalker is star-struck to begin with as she takes part in the investigative interviews with actors and writers. Even if she has a bad habit of jumping to conclusions, she is thorough, writing extensive notes while Stoppard relies on his instincts. She soon wises up to her shambolic superior, who is always one to slip into the pub for a sly drink when he can excuse himself. They make a great pair.