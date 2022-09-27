The first major work from Australian Dance Theatre's new artistic director and Wiradjuri man Daniel Riley, Savage is a symbolic collection of ideas shaped into an urgent piece of contemporary dance theatre. After starting his career with Quantum Leap Canberra (now QL2 Dance), and performing for many years as a member of Bangarra Dance Theatre, Riley returns to dance alongside the full Australian Dance Theatre company. Savage explores our fundamental belief systems, our blind obedience and our belief in the truths and lies that have captured our imaginations, never really questioning what is underneath, below or hidden. For the Canberra season, Riley has invited nine Quantum Leap dancers from QL2 to share the stage with the main company, showcasing the next generation of contemporary dancers. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.