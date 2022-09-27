The first major work from Australian Dance Theatre's new artistic director and Wiradjuri man Daniel Riley, Savage is a symbolic collection of ideas shaped into an urgent piece of contemporary dance theatre. After starting his career with Quantum Leap Canberra (now QL2 Dance), and performing for many years as a member of Bangarra Dance Theatre, Riley returns to dance alongside the full Australian Dance Theatre company. Savage explores our fundamental belief systems, our blind obedience and our belief in the truths and lies that have captured our imaginations, never really questioning what is underneath, below or hidden. For the Canberra season, Riley has invited nine Quantum Leap dancers from QL2 to share the stage with the main company, showcasing the next generation of contemporary dancers. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
This jukebox musical is based on the 1999 movie of the same name which was, in turn, based on Dangerous Liaisons. It's set in Manhattan where spoiled teenage stepsiblings set out to ravage the virtuous Annette Hargrove and anyone who gets in their way. They find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruellest game of all: love. The 1990s songs include Bittersweet Symphony and Genie In A Bottle (Christina Agueliera). It's on at the Canberra Theatre from October 5 to 8. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Floriade's dark side will come to life with NightFest, offering up an experience to indulge the senses. Come and unwind with chilled out sounds and a glass of wine on Sunday, October 2. Dial up your weekend a notch on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 and experience the electric and eclectic vibe of a party sure to bring the energy. The artists include Lolo Lovina, Muesli and more. Commonwealth Park from 6.30pm each night. See: floriadeaustralia.com.
At Canberra Glassworks until October 9 are Teen Glass Blowing (ages 14+, two days), Casting Light (ages 8 and up, two hours) in which a glass flower is designed and created, and Holiday Tiles (45 minutes, suitable for 8 years and up or 5 to 8 with parent or guardian). See: canberraglassworks.rezdy.com.
Create and decorate your own kite to fly and then keep to fly at home. Kite making will take place at the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, National Arboretum Canberra. October 2, $15 a kite kit, for ages 5 and older. There will be four 45-minute sessions at 10, 11, noon (sold out) and 1pm. If the weather is unsuitable for flying, kites can still be made. See: stickytickets.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.