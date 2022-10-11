The Canberra Times

Remapping an EFI engine is a bit like working a spreadsheet

SH
By Sam Hollier
October 11 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are lots of things that engine management systems get put in charge of. There can be so many in fact, that the onboard computer isn't called an ECU (engine control unit) any more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.