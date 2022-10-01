The Canberra Times
Canberrans flock to save gang-gang cockatoos in the ACT

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
October 1 2022 - 6:30pm
Stacey Taylor, senior conservation planner with ACT government and researcher is working with the ANU in a joint project trying to get people to mail her gang-gang cockatoo feathers for DNA research. Picture by Karleen Minney

A joint project between the ACT government and the Australian National University (ANU) is asking Canberrans to mail gang-gang cockatoo feathers for critical research to save the endangered species.

Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq





