- After years of calls for the Australian War Memorial to do more to tell the story of the country's violent colonial past, the memorial is to expand its recognition of the battle over land between the British incomers and Indigenous peoples. "It's important to recognise that the memorial already has some recognition of frontier conflict, and I'm aware that as part of the expansion program that the council is looking at how it can have some greater reflection upon that," Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said.