Joe Tapine and Josh Papalii's prop partnership reminds Glenn Lazarus a lot of his premiership pairing with Brent Todd.
And Lazarus predicted those two world-class front-rowers would guide the Green Machine back to the "big dance" by 2024.
Unsurprisingly, Tapine was named one of the two Dally M props of the year - along with Brisbane's Payne Haas - on Wednesday night.
It capped a year where he's emerged as the best front-rower in the world and he'll play a massive role in New Zealand's World Cup hopes in England next month.
Lazarus said his pairing with Papalii brought back memories of his own combination with Todd, which won two Raiders premierships together.
He felt Tapine and Papalii complemented each other in a similar way they did in the late 80s-early 90s.
"They remind me a lot of me and Toddy back in the day," Lazarus said.
"I felt we had a bit of a connection and we worked for each other, and I think that's what these two guys are doing."
The man known as "The Brick with Eyes" was excited about the Raiders' future.
He said the Tapine-Papalii duo was world-class, and the halves pairing of Jamal Fogarty and Jack Wighton would continue to improve over the coming years.
Lazarus also said the crop of young guns like centre Matt Timoko would take another step and he felt 2024 could be a big year for the Green Machine.
"I predict big things for the Raiders in the next couple of years with those two playing their best football," he said.
"Front-rowers play their best footy later on in their career rather than the early parts.
"We'll have two world-class front-rowers in the side. We'll have a halves combination that's played together for two-three seasons.
"And all these 30-gamers we had this year are going to have another year under their belt so by 2024 I think we'll be pushing for the big dance."
Lazarus was the only player to win grand finals with three different clubs - Canberra, the Broncos and the Melbourne Storm.
Tapine's still searching for his first, having gone close in 2019 when the Raiders controversially lost to the Sydney Roosters.
But Lazarus expected that to change for the New Zealand international.
He said it was "all positive" around Tapine now, which he said was a contrast to 12 months ago.
Back then there was a strained relationship with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart after Tapine's wife had a go at him on social media.
Lazarus praised both Tapine and the club for the way they'd gotten the relationship back on track and turned things around.
He captained the Storm and felt Tapine was emerging as captaincy material for Canberra too.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"I'd be very surprised if he's not [a premiership winning front-rower]," Lazarus said.
"He's certainly looking as though he's going to be a leader of the club in the very near future.
"It's all positive, where 12 months ago there was a lot of negative stuff around."
Meanwhile, the Raiders have officially announced the signing of Newcastle prop Pasami Saulo on a two-year deal.
Also, Lebanon coach Michael Cheika named Canberra centre Brad Morkos in his 24-man World Cup squad on Thursday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.