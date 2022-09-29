When Woman L was sexually assaulted in the early 2000s while working as a volunteer in an electoral office, she got no help or support. Those around her had not read the signs which flagged the behaviour of the perpetrator nor did they reach out to give useful help to her. That perpetrator still roams free, unhindered by the consequences of his actions. Woman L now works at the heart of federal politics but says this week's news about the Respect@Work bill will mean - should mean - it will be different for those who follow her into political life. At the time she didn't report the assault. She didn't know how to and nor was there a process.