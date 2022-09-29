The Canberra Times
Jenna Price | Respect@Work bill following Jenkins inquiry to make workplaces take positive duty on sexual harassment

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
September 29 2022 - 7:30pm
When Woman L was sexually assaulted in the early 2000s while working as a volunteer in an electoral office, she got no help or support. Those around her had not read the signs which flagged the behaviour of the perpetrator nor did they reach out to give useful help to her. That perpetrator still roams free, unhindered by the consequences of his actions. Woman L now works at the heart of federal politics but says this week's news about the Respect@Work bill will mean - should mean - it will be different for those who follow her into political life. At the time she didn't report the assault. She didn't know how to and nor was there a process.

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

