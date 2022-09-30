Canberra Croatia FC men's side are staring down the eye of their 31st grand final attempt, but it does not get any less special for the club.
NPLM captain Matt Grbesa says everyone in the side is extremely excited, noting the "boys are buzzing".
Despite their finals experience, since the formation of the new NPL format back in 2013 they have only won two of their last six grand final appearances.
But the skipper remained confident in his side's ability to get it done at their home ground on Saturday.
"We just need to stick to our game and play our kind of football, and just go from there," Grbesa said.
"We should hopefully have a big turnout, but Sydney United's obviously playing in the Australia Cup final so we've lost a few of our supporters going up there to give them a hand.
"[But] there's no better place to play football in Canberra than here."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
Croatia are coming off a week off, after beating Gungahlin United in the qualifying semi-final to move straight to the finale, whereas Monaro Panthers are building momentum from their preliminary final win last weekend against Gungahlin.
Grbesa said although their training intensity may not have been as high last week due to their bye-week, it had ramped back up.
"We've got a lot of firepower on the bench that can come on and put the ball in the back of the net and create some issues," he said.
"And [if] we need to strengthen up the backline for some reason, we've got some phenomenal players there to do that as well."
The NPL men's grand final between the minor premiers and the Panthers kicks off at 6pm at Deakin Stadium on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.