The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Policing catch Canberra drivers speeding, running red lights during double demerit period on long weekend

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 2 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver caught speeding on Majura Parkway. Picture ACT Policing

Two Canberra drivers have lost their licence and another on an expired licence is nearly $2800 poorer as the Labour Day long weekend double demerit period continues in the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.