Two Canberra drivers have lost their licence and another on an expired licence is nearly $2800 poorer as the Labour Day long weekend double demerit period continues in the ACT.
About 8:10am on Saturday, October 1, ACT Policing officers detected a grey Ford Wildtrak traveling at 124km/h in a posted 100km/h zone on the Majura Parkway.
While speaking with the 45-year-old Dunlop driver, police observed a 14 year old asleep on the backseat that was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver was given two infringements, one for exceeding the speed limit and one for his child not wearing a seatbelt.
The combined fines were $966 and the driver accrued 12 demerit points, meaning his licence will be suspended for three months.
At about 2:15pm on same day, as police were traveling along Cessnock Street in Fyshwick, they observed a white Volkswagen Amarok drive through a red light, having driven around a vehicle that had stopped at the lights to proceed through the intersection.
Police stopped the vehicle that was being driven by a 17 year old from Latham. She was fined $502 and accrued four demerit points. The driver, who only got her provisional licence nine days earlier, has now lost her licence for three months.
At about 9pm on Saturday, police patrolling Barry Drive in Acton observed a white Holden Cruze travelling 80km/h in a posted 60km/h zone.
Police stopped the 30-year-old Harrison man and found his driver's licence had expired in March 2021 and his vehicle registration had expired in January 2022.
He was fined $2798 for speeding, unlicensed driving, driving with suspended registration and driving an uninsured vehicle.
Canberrans are reminded the double demerit period stays into effect until 11.59pm on Monday, October 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.