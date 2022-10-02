An Isabella Plains man has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent against a woman whom he met on a dating app.
In a statement on Monday, ACT Policing alleges that the offending happened in a car last month after the man, 33, met the woman on Bumble.
Police said the man met her at a Kingston hotel on September 9 after communicating via the dating service.
After the hotel meeting, the two went to Yarralumla, where police allege the man sexually penetrated the woman four times without her consent.
"The woman reported the matter to police the day after, before attending hospital to participate in a forensic medical examination," police said.
After an investigation, police arrested the man at a café in Greenway on Sunday.
The man has also been charged with two counts of an act of indecency and is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
Complainants of alleged sexual offences can report to police by calling 131 444, attending a police station, or via online (for historical matters).
Anonymous reports can also be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
