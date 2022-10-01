No semen nor male DNA were found in the genital swabs of a woman allegedly raped by a busker after she blacked out at a popular Canberra nightspot, a court has heard.
However, the swabs were collected 36 hours after a research-based time window in which semen could be detected following sexual intercourse.
Wallace Nya Quoibia, 55, is facing an ACT Supreme Court trial after he pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.
Quoibia last December took a heavily drunk woman back to his unit after he found her alone at Glebe Park.
He then allegedly raped her while she slept on his bed.
Quoibia later took the complainant, in her 20s, to her aunty's house where he said he saved her.
Prior to being taken to his place, the complainant and her cousin were drinking in the latter's unit in Reid before they went to Mooseheads where Quoibia was busking nearby.
On Friday, Australian Federal Police forensic biologist Katherine Lammers gave evidence that four genital swabs were taken from the complainant about 108 hours after the alleged offending.
"There was no semen detected on any of those swabs," Ms Lammers, who interpreted the forensic data in this case, said.
She said a number of factors could influence whether semen could be detected if there had been sexual intercourse.
"The main one being the length of time between intercourse and the collection of the samples," she said.
Ms Lammers said that studies have shown that semen could be detected up to 72 hours following intercourse without a condom.
However, she also said it could be up to six days in some cases and other factors that could impact the retention of semen were "physical drainage" and personal hygiene, including showering.
The complainant had given evidence that she took a shower at her aunty's place after the alleged offending on the same day.
Ms Lammers' evidence also included that Quoibia could not be excluded as the source of the DNA profiles from deposits of blood and semen on a doona cover seized from his unit.
Ms Lammers said, however, they were unable to determine when that blood and semen were deposited.
She said they did not detect female DNA on the cover, with eight other samples from the cover not submitted for DNA analysis due to the cover being soiled.
During cross examination by defence lawyer Sarah Baker-Goldsmith, the forensic biologist confirmed that no semen was found in the swabs of the complainant's genital area.
When asked if male DNA of any kind was found in those swabs, Ms Lammers said "male DNA was not detected in that quantitation step of DNA profiling".
Quoibia maintains that no sexual activity occurred that night.
The trial had heard he participated in a police interview in which he said the complainant accepted his offer to go to his place.
He told police that, while at the unit, he came out of the bathroom to see the complainant naked on his bed before he rebuffed her.
Other witnesses to give evidence on Friday included the complainant's father, who said he overheard her talking to her mother about feeling sore in her genital area following the alleged offending.
Her mother broke down in tears in court when she said the complainant told her she was feeling physical pain.
With the support of a witness intermediary, the complainant gave evidence earlier in the week, alleging the busker raped her after she blacked out.
She said the accused "creeped me out" and left her feeling "really gross", but her memory of what happened and what she told police were challenged during cross examination.
Closing statements in the the jury trial before acting Justice Stephen Norrish are expected on Tuesday.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
