Bailey Hagen set to be sentenced by ACT Supreme Court over Hawker home invasion

By Blake Foden
October 1 2022 - 6:30pm
Bailey Hagen, who is set to be sentenced next week. Picture Facebook

A woman was dragged onto her Canberra verandah and attacked by a group of unwelcome visitors, one of whom burnt her hair with a "jet lighter", a court has been told.

