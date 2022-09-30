The Canberra Times
ACT court sentences Jamie Barry, 18, to community-based order for knocking out victim during prolonged reprisal in Canberra

By Toby Vue
September 30 2022 - 7:30pm
The ACT Magistrates Court sentenced Jamie Mitchell Barry on Friday to an intensive corrections order of three years and nine months. Picture Facebook

A teenager has been given a community-based order for knocking out a physically smaller victim during a prolonged and "extreme" reprisal that also involved a simulated sexual assault.

