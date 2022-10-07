At the RSPCA, we often talk about the benefits of reward-based training when it comes to training your companion animal.
But what exactly does reward-based training mean, and how can you put into practice to help keep you and your pet safe and happy?
The clue is in the name, meaning you create an opportunity for the animal to succeed and then reward them for performing the good behaviour (rather than punishing them for unwanted behaviours).
This is also often referred to as positive reinforcement.
These terms are most commonly used when referring to dogs, but these principles can also be applied or adapted for other companion animals (such as cats).
That being said, in this article we'll be mostly referring to dogs.
Reward-based training is enjoyable for your dog and positively enhances your relationship with them.
It's the most humane and effective way of training dogs and for addressing any unwanted behaviours.
What do we mean by reward? It can depend on what your dog values most.
Food treats are common and an effective tool for reward-based training.
But the reward can also be something like your dog's favourite chew toy, or verbal praise (such as "good dog" delivered in a pleasant tone of voice).
Reward-based training also generally means ignoring any unwanted behaviours.
In this way, you're not rewarding the unwanted behaviour (including with attention).
If dogs are not rewarded for a certain behaviour they tend to stop doing it.
As an example, consider if you have a dog who jumps up to greet people - which can be an unwanted and unsafe behaviour.
In this situation, reward-based training would firstly involve ignoring your dog when she jumps, and only giving her attention (including eye contact) when she has four paws on the ground.
Your dog will most likely jump up again but usually with a little less effort - and again, reward her as soon as those paws hit the floor.
Soon, your dog will likely work out that it's not the jumping up that is being rewarded - it's the standing or sitting.
The dog would hopefully start to volunteer the behaviour you want - four paws on the ground in anticipation of a reward.
Reward-based training can take time so be persistent.
It also requires you to be consistent, so consistently reward wanted behaviours and ignore unwanted behaviours.
Sometimes, if owners react to an unwanted behaviour by yelling or getting angry, they may inadvertently reinforce the behaviour. Dogs can perceive this as attention. For some dogs, any attention or reaction from the owner is better than none at all.
The RSPCA opposes the use of training methods that are aversive (causing pain, discomfort or fear) or involve the use of force. Dogs who are exposed to aversive training methods have been shown to show increased stress which can increase their fear and anxiety.
Some dogs may literally shut down and not show any response, but this can be quite dangerous if they don't express normal communication cues (such as snarling and growling) which indicate fear or discomfort.
This can lead to unpredictable and sometimes heightened aggression. Also, when an animal experiences fear or pain, their ability to learn is reduced. So in essence, there are simply too many risks with aversive training methods, but reward-based training provides a more effective and humane option.
Of course, it's important to seek veterinary advice if you have any concerns. Unwanted behaviour can be the result of an underlying medical condition which your vet will be able to advise on.
Your vet may refer you to an animal behaviourist who uses reward-based training, which can be useful in some situations.
