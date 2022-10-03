Veterinarians understand loss. In 31 years as a clinical veterinarian, I shed a quiet tear with almost every family whose pet came to the end of its precious days. So as a profession we are deeply moved by these catastrophic losses to our animals. Vets for Climate Action, with more than 1500 veterinarians and animal care professionals, is united to help protect our pets, livestock and wildlife. We enthusiastically embrace every strong stance to protect them.