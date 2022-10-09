The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Government spending on politicised ads is rife, Grattan Institute report says

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
October 9 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister Scott Morrison. The Morrison government spent about $85 million of public money on politicised advertising campaigns in the lead-up to the 2019 federal election, a new report says. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Governments are routinely abusing publicly-funded advertising by using it to gain political advantage, signalling the need for stricter rules against politicised ads, a new report says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public service editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.