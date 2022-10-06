The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ross Townsend's Three Sisters a finalist in the 2022 Calleen Art Award

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:23am, first published 2:15am
Ross Townsend's painting of the Three Sisters. Picture supplied

Canberra artist Ross Townsend is a finalist in the 2022 Calleen Art Award, presented by the Cowra Regional Art Gallery, with this stunning rendition of the Three Sisters in the Blue Mountains.

Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

