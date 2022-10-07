Around the states and the NT, significant abuses and cases of outright corruption brought successions of searching external inquiries and reforms over the past 50 years. Only the AFP has escaped searching external scrutiny, conducted by independent investigators. The self-assurance of commissioners and police ministers that there has never been any need, and that all is well in its garden, beggars belief. The assiduous "service" given ministers - of whatever party currently in control - may be one explanation, along with the learned and studied AFP disinterest in any investigation that might embarrass the government. This intimacy with government has affected public confidence in the institution and may well have infected its integrity. That's not a handicap we need in the investigative team in the anti-corruption commission. We want the commission to be the best it can be, not merely an election-promise box the government can tick. Likewise we want a commission intent on rooting out corruption, not weakened until the point that the opposition can live with it. If there must be compromise it ought to be with those - such as the Greens and the teals - who were greater champions of a strong and effective body than Labor was itself.