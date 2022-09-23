Albanese has been slow to be verballed or forced into action when he does not want to go in any particular direction. But he and his national security ministers still seem terrified of being wedged by American-oriented and funded interests determined to prevent any ratcheting down of tensions. They are very reluctant to change Morrison foreign policy - which they have imagined to be an honestly arrived at status quo. Albanese and Wong, determined to avoid any national security debate during the election, went out of their way to endorse nuclear subs and the absurd pretensions of AUKUS as the face of white English-speaking Western power in the Pacific and South China Sea. AUKUS is not a game changer. It's a public relations stunt, concocted by a tiny group of British and Australian conservative politicians with half-hearted American support. Its two chief sponsors have been ousted. Successors may not have repudiated it, but it's not their own baby. There are deeply politicised advisers still lobbying an ideological view of the world as if it reflected objective reality, and Albanese and his Defence Minister sometimes seem as though they have swallowed the medicine whole and without complaint. But it's not a workable policy or alliance, let alone one that can endure.