The Canberra Times
Home/Video
Opinion

Jack Waterford | Australia shifting to republic could help Anthony Albanese reset relationship with Asia-Pacific and Indigenous Australians

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
September 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Right thinking Australians ought to want their nation to be a republic led by a president rather than by a Protestant king or queen of England. Even the local self-effacing should want it if only for international and national self-respect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.