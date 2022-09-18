Australians need and deserve to know of the death of the sovereign and the accession of her son. Of, but not necessarily all about, particularly when many of the specialist commentators are themselves making it up as they go along. Few if any have more than superficial relationships with members of the royal family. Nor do they have detailed knowledge of what's happening, other than the generally issued crib sheet or gossip taken from women's magazines and tabloid press and television. Well-informed it is not. Otherwise there have been long-running scenes of motorcades - less thrilling than Kenneth Kaunda's. And humdrum activity in front of Buckingham Palace, and a good many unreliable journalists interviewing each other with improbable but seemingly intimate gossip about members of the royal family. Especially Meghan, rather more persecuted by journalists who think she is a legitimate object of the prejudices than even Princess Di in her day. Pace nobis domine.