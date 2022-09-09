Just as concerning were indications that a hollowed-out and dispirited public service was acting as a mere cypher of autocratic government. Departments which should have known better, such as Finance, stood by as ministers and other agencies made nonsense of the Financial Management Act, which was supposed to regulate how public money was spent. The prime minister's department set the public service standard for resisting obedience to FOI law, delay and obstruction, and the concoction of bogus exemption claims. Treasury was aware of the scale of rorting, and, like Finance knew perfectly well that self-serving claims of a capacity by ministers to override the law on grants schemes were false. But it did nothing, or, if it did through internal avenues, was singularly ineffective. Anyone writing a history of this extraordinary aberration in our system of representative and responsible government would have to judge the public service complicit, or so weak and cowed, that it was unable to do its duty.