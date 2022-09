The Bowen rules need some revision for modern times. Some MPs or officials do not declare (or do not admit to knowing) the interests of partners or children. They say that modern society should recognize that a partner can have their own interests. Yes, certainly, and that may justify non-disclosure. But it does not excuse any action favouring the interests of that partner in circumstances where a fair-minded observer (which includes suspicious minded, such is the earned reputation of MPs) might perceive a conflict of interest. I am pretty convinced that the spirit of the rules, and the laws, does not permit "Chinese walls" situations, where folk pretend that there are secure systems restricting the information available to partners in the same enterprise, so that, it is said, a person who is ignorant of the information is said to lack a conflict of interest. Yes, but what if she profits from the secret arrangements.