But the explanation raises the suggestion that Morrison had no immediate intention of taking up the appointment until he perceived the need to do so. That was the case. The power was there from the moment Hurley signed it but did not become operative until Morrison perceived that undescribed circumstances had arisen, or unannounced conditions had been fulfilled, to make it appropriate that he begin personally to exercise his functions of administering the department. Given that each of these departments already had ministers, they would continue to be administered by others. Once the PM wanted to take over, it was clear that his decisions overruled those of other ministers, even if those decisions had already been made. Once Morrison took up the job, he was top dog.