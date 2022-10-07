The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Subsurface wetland proposed for Belconnen oval as part of Healthy Waterways Program

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
October 7 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new wetland could be established on one half of Belconnen Oval, expected to reduce pollutants entering Lake Ginninderra. Picture: Supplied

A wetland designed to filter pollutants underwater is being considered for Belconnen Oval, one of several waterway projects expected to get underway in the next 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.